Girls Diving Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 10.02.20

Even though these are experienced divers, we still need a lifeguard on duty. Safety first. It’s a Friday night DuPage Valley Conference clash at Metea Valley as the Mustangs girls diving welcomes Naperville North for a matchup on the boards.

Let’s start off with the back summersault as North’s Eliana Hepburn puts a nice spin on it. The three judges give her a score 15.5.

Teammate Irene Egbers gets up and down with her dive tuck. That straight dive into the water gives her a 15.5 and a 5th place finish on the night.

Huskie Reese Raichel adds a little twist to her summersault, good for a 13.5 score. She finishes with a 117.95 in the meet.

Metea Valley’s Callie Karsten gets high in the air with a nice reverse summersault tuck. The judges are also impressed and she is all smiles thanks to an 18.5 score, the best in the meet.

Her Mustang teammate Emily Thompson is in for a big night. First she gets a score of 16.5 after this nice back summersault twist. Very similar formation but this time she does the summersault straight and that dive also ends up with a 16.5 score. She finishes in first place with a score of 164.15.

Back to Elaina Hepburn, yeah she had a night as well. The girls diving best score from Naperville North comes with a 17.5 after a nice back summersault. Hepburn finishes in second behind Emily Thompson. Callie Karsten in third.

