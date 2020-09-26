Girls Diving Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 9.25.20

We’ve got a cross-town classic as Naperville Central girls diving travels to Naperville North for a dual diving meet.

Naperville Central Girls Diving

Our first diver of the night is Naperville Central’s Jessica Fornek performing a forward summersault dive. She gets an 11 ½ on the dive and finishes the meet in 5th place with a score of 144.40.

Next up we have the Redhawk’s Abby Wood demonstrating her best forward summersault. Wood receives an impressive 20 on her dive, opening the judge’s eyes.

Third in line is Fiona Stephens also representing Central. Stephens displays her front summersault twist, ending up with a score of 15. She finishes the night with a 4th place finish and a score of 156.40.

Naperville North Girls Diving

Switching sides, Huskies diver Irene Egbers aims to land a high score performing an inward dive. Egbers gains respect from the judges with a score of 18, finishing her night off with a total tally of 158.75, which landed her in second overall.

Another Huskie follows her contemporary, as Summer Allen tries to land a tricky reverse tuck. Allen doesn’t disappoint, as she finishes with a 14 and an overall score of 133.90 to land her in sixth place.

Our last diver of the night is Abby Wood performing a back summersault tuck. She receives a 14 on the final dive, culminating in a final score of 169.80 and the top spot.

