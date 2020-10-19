Girls Diving DVC Championship 10.16.20

Neuqua Valley welcomes in opponents Waubonsie Valley , Naperville North, Naperville Central, and Metea Valley for this year’s DVC girls diving meet. Divers preparing for sectionals next weekend at Metea.

First up we have Neuqua’s Ame Wachtel who is performing a one somersault pike getting a score of 29 from the five judges, the Wildcat ends the meet as the DVC runner up.

Up next is Naperville Central’s Fiona Stephens performing a forward 1.5 somersault pike getting a score of 31.5. A good start as she would finish the night in 7th.

Next up is Naperville North’s Eliana Hepburn doing a inward dive pike getting a 30 from the judges. Hepburn would finish the night in 6th place for the Huskies.

The first Mustang up to the board is Callie Karsten doing a forward dive pike and getting a score of 30 from the judges.

Up next is Karsten’s MV teammate Emily Thompson performing a reverse one somersault tuck getting a 29 on the dive helping her finish in 5th.

To the board for the 1st time tonight is 2019 State Champ Jane Riehs performing a two inward somersault tuck getting a score of 38.5.

The first Warrior to the board tonight is Lexi Schiro performing a forward one somersault straight getting a score of 27.5 from the judges.

Next up for Central is Abby Wood, she would perform an inward one somersault tuck getting a score of 32. She finishes the night in third place overall.

Here is WV’s Malak Abdalla doing a inward dive pike getting a score of 34.5. One of the top scores that would help her to a 4th place finish.

Next up for Naperville North is Irene Egbers doing a forward 1.5 somersault tuck getting a score of 27.5.

Wrapping up the night is Jane Riehs performing a back 1.5 somersault twist getting a score 38.5 that would help her win the DVC meet for a second straight season with a final score of 436.85. The season comes to a close on Saturday morning at the sectional meet.

