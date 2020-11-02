Girls Cross Country Whitney Young 3A Sectional 10.31.20

Let’s spend our Halloween in the windy city for the Whitney Young 3A girls cross-country sectional. Four of our area teams are in attendance.. Naperville North comes in as the favorite and looks for their 10th consecutive sectional plaque. This is also the last meet of the season due to COVID 19.

Heat Two

Off goes the gun and off go the girls in the second of four heats. It’s neck and neck to start things off. However North gets a big push from Sophie Golobitsh taking full control in this heat. Her first place finish at 18:08 in the heat gives her a top 15 finish on the day. Teammate Kate Donaldson comes in 20th overall and second in the heat.

Heat Three

Let’s go to the next race and of course more Huskies are involved this time it’s Audrey Mendrys and Lucy Westlake. However on the next come around Mendrys can just hit cruise control with nobody in sight as she finishes the heat race with a time if 17:34 and that is good for a third place finish overall. Jessie Bailey from Neuqua Valley in the top six for the heat and 22nd overall.

Heat Four

To the final race of the year, let’s finish the season on a high note.

North’s Maggie Gamboa is right behind DGS Sophia McNerney. Naperville Central freshman Liv Phillips is also in the pack with teammate Kate Teuting along with Neuqua duo Carissa Hamilton and Maria Widmann. Naperville North senior Campbell Petersen right around the top fifteen mark as well. Metea Valley junior Keely Behr right around the top 25.

However it’s another Huskie as in OPRF’s Josie Welin is in full control with no one in sight as Gamboa cruises comfortably in second place. Welin at a pace of about a five and a half minute mile.

Coming to the final mile and Welin can just cruise her way to victory lane finishing in first place with an incredible time of 16:33. Gamboa comes in second with a time 17:13 making her mark one more time as a Huskie. Neuqua gets some help from Maria Widmann and Carissa Hamilton finishing 5th and 6th. Melissa Jachim from Downers North ends her day in 4th. Central’s Liv Phillips end her first season with a top ten finish. But the story is once again Naperville North capturing their 10th straight Plaque with 41 points. OPRF in second place and Downers Grove North in third.

Full results of the Whitney Young 3A girls cross country sectional can be found HERE.

Want more prep sports highlights? Check out our Naperville Sports Weekly page.