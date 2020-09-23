Girls Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Triangular 09.19.20

A beautiful sunny morning for girls cross country at Waubonsie Valley high school as we enter our third week of cross country triangular meets. The Warriors hosting Naperville Central and Dekalb in the Saturday morning meet.

You can see the runners spaced out by teams. A giant flock of Redhawks on the right of your screen. Then just a few Barbs from Dekalb in the middle and five girls cross country runners from Waubonsie Valley. Central freshman Liv Phillips gets out in front early which is her preference in her young career.

Some good young runners on this Redhawk roster, Liv Phillips in front followed by freshman Kate Tueting, senior Cora Marcet and another freshman Ava Hendren. Brigid Kissane, Haley Engels, Addison George, Ava Howard, Alyssa Radman, Julia Laird, Emma Jackson and Natalia Salgado also in the pack near the front.

Same group of leaders heading to the uphill portion, Waubonsie Valley runners Anna Riggs and Alex Vulich making moves as well along with Annika Burchell from Dekalb.

Tueting, Marcet and Segi Smith-Pariola behind Phillips followed by Ava Hendren, Anna Riggs, Brigid Kissane and Alex Vulich. Smith Pariola did have to drop out later in the race.

At the finish line it’s Liv Phillips once again with a time of 19:09, winning by nearly a minute over Kate Tueting. And Cora Marcet. Anna Riggs takes 5th for WV while Annika Burchell is 8th for Dekalb. The Redhawks run away with this one while the Warriors take 2nd.

You can find the full girls cross country race results HERE.

