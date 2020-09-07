Girls Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Triangular 09.05.20

Waubonsie Valley the host for a Saturday morning triangular meet going up against Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central. It is the first meet of the season for all 3 teams. As the gun goes off everyone is spread out while following the new safety procedures out of the starting area.

On the first mile we get pack of Wildcats as Maria Widman and Emily Stine take the charge with Central’s Kate Tueting in the middle of the pack with teammates like Cora Marcet and Segi Smith-Pariola. Waubonsie runners like Alex Vulich and Carmen Solis also in the mix off the start.

However it’s Central’s Freshman Liv Phillips leading the charge with a comfortable lead most of the race, while Widman, Stine, Carissa Hamilton and Jessie Bailey are in the hunt behind the Redhawk.

As we hit the 2 mile mark Phillips is still out in front by a good margin. What a way to start a high school cross country career for the freshman, while Widman, Stine, and Hamilton are doing their best to catch up.

In the end Phillips takes the race with a time of 19:26 followed by Widman and Stine. Waubonsie would also get 8th and 9th place finishes from Jenna Martin and Anna Riggs. In the end it’s Neuqua Valley taking the team victory in the Saturday morning triangular with six top ten finishes. And no, it’s not a typo on the scoreboard, Waubonsie Valley did not enter enough varsity runners to earn a team score in the race. Neuqua Valley with 21 points on the afternoon while Naperville Central took second with 38 team points in the season opening race.

You can find the full race results HERE.

