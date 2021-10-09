Girls Cross Country Twilight Invite 10.06.2021

The annual Twilight Invitational is back at Naperville North with many of the best runners in the state coming to town. The Huskies hoping to hold off Naperville Central, Minooka and Batavia, so fire up the bagpipes and let’s get running!

Race Start

Runners from 20 different schools competing as a light rain falls throughout the race. Fans back in attendance this year as well.

Mile One

Everyone is part of a large pack in the first half mile. Waubonsie Valley freshman Lily Baibak running well for her team along with Ashley Robinson and Gretchen Leland from Neuqua Valley.

At the one mile mark we seeMary Grace Hegberg from St. Viator, Caroline Schoen from Homewood-Flossmoor and Ava Parekh from Latin leading Katrina Schlenker from Batavia and Holly Johnson from Downers Grove South.

Naperville Central doing well with sophomore runners like Liv Phillips, Kate Tueting and Ava Hendren near the top 15. Naperville North’s Lucy Westlake and Sophie Golobitsh in there as well with Sarah Maggio and Keeley Behr from Metea Valley.

Mile Two

Entering the final half mile, Ava Parekh takes a commanding lead. Hegberg and Evelyn Hett from Jones about 25 seconds behind along with Caroline Schoen.

Finish Line

Parekh cruises to victory at 16:31 to win the Twilight Invite. Katrina Schlenker and Holly Johnson also round out the top five. Lucy Westlake from North takes 11th place just ahead of Sarah Maggio. Liv Phillips behind them and the lone Benet Academy runner Louisa Diamond also gets in the top 15.

Minooka runners Audrey Boles, Gabriella McCollum, and Gabrielle Kics help their team to a runner up finish. Naperville Central takes third as Kate Tueting and Ava Hendren finish top 20. Naperville North is the team champion as Westlake, Golobitsh, Marissa Magana, Emma Berres and Logan Brennan all end up in the top 40. Another fantastic Twilight Invitational is in the books.

