Girls Cross Country 3A State Meet 11.06.21

The Girls Cross Country State Meet takes place at Detweiller Park where York takes home the state title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are at Detweiller Park in Peoria for the girls cross country state meet.

Race Start

Runners from our schools include Sarah Maggio and Keeley Behr from Metea Valley, Lily Baibak from Waubonsie, Louisa Diamond from Benet Academy, and the entirety of the Naperville North and Naperville Central teams.

Half Mile

Coming up at the half-mile marker, we have a pack of runners that is led by Josephine Welin from Oak Park followed by a huge group, which includes Lucy Westlake, Julie Piot, and Emma Berres from Naperville North as well as Liv Phillips, Kate Tueting, and Sophie Golobitsh from Naperville Central.

Mile Two

At the two-mile marker, way out in front is Welin followed by a group that includes Brooke Johnston from Lake Zurich, Grace Schager from Glenbard North, Audrey Allman from Glenbard West, and Katrina Schlenker from Batavia. Closely following them is Westlake.

Finish Line

Welin finishes in first, followed by Aly Negovetich from Grant, Johnston in third and in fourth is Schager. Lucy Westlake finishes in ninth for the Huskies, Liv Phillips in 26th for Naperville Central and Sarah Maggio in 29th for Metea. Finishing in first overall is York, Mount Prospect in second and Hinsdale Central in third.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!