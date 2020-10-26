Girls Cross Country St. Francis 2A Regional 10.24.20

Benet Academy heads to Cantigny Park in Wheaton for the girls cross country 2A St. Francis regional meet. The top 5 teams in this meet will meet advance to the sectional at Lincoln Park on Halloween.

Heat One

The first of two flights of races starts off with the Benet runners, Joy Jackson (90), Amelia Parisi (91), Meaghan Andrews (87) and Emily Spellman (92).

Nearly a mile into the race the Redwings have taken command of the top 4 spots.

Leading the way into the final loop of the course is Joy Jackson with a sizable lead over her teammate Meaghan Andrews.

Jackson hangs on to the top spot in the heat and crosses the line at 19:35, which ends up being good enough for 5th place overall.

Meaghan Andrews comes in only 10 seconds behind for 7th overall.

And right by her is Amelia Parisi coming in at just under 20:00 minutes, third in the heat and 9th place overall.

Heat Two

The second heat begins with Elizabeth Camic and Louisa Diamond leading the runners as they approached the first mile marker.

Louisa Diamond Takes Control

Her teammate Louisa Diamond is able to catch up and run away to the first place finish with a time of 19:04. Camic comes in about five seconds later at 19:09.

Bella Daley from Fenwick ends up in third place while Colette Kinsella From Nazareth takes 6th place. Not too far behind those two is another Redwing, Kelly Andrews coming in at 19:35, placing her at 4th overall. Benet wins the St. Francis regional championship and will advance to the sectional in Chicago on Saturday. Nazareth, Hinsdale South, St. Francis and Fenwick also advance as teams.

Final results for the St. Francis regional meet can be found HERE.

For additional prep sports action, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page.