Girls Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Triangular 09.11.20

A cloudy Friday evening at Waubonsie Valley as the Warriors runners welcome the four time defending state champion Naperville North Huskies and their DVC rival the Metea Valley Mustangs.

The gun goes off and a pack of Huskies quickly move to the front on a course that’s still a little damp from a week filled with rain.

Mile 2

Heading into the second mile, Maggie Gamboa, Audrey Mendrys, Campbell Petersen and Lucy Westlake leading the charge wearing the orange and blue of Naperville North.

A few paces back is a group of Metea valley and Waubonsie Valley runners. Anna Riggs and Jenna Martin both finished with times under 21 minutes while Carmen Solis and Alex Vulich also in the top 25 for WV. Gianna Cannek, Olivia Reed, Natalie Weisman and Jordan Poces-Bell in there for the Mustangs.

Mile 3

By the beginning of the second lap, 3 huskies separate themselves from the rest, that would be Maggie Gamboa, Audrey Mendrys and Lucy Westlake.

Breaking up the Naperville North monotony is Keeley Behr, Metea Valley’s top runner for the day. Julie Piot, Logan Brennan, Madeline Codie, and Ellie Coderre just a few of the other Huskies in this group. Metea’s Sarah Maggio just a little farther back.

Runners Race to the Finish

In the end, it’s Maggie Gamboa finishing 1st with a time of 17:58, followed by Audrey Mendrys at 18:03. Sophie Golobitsh with a great final half mile, making a late pass on teammate Lucy Westlake to finish third as Naperville North runs away with the team victory. Waubonsie Valley only entered 4 varsity runners runners for the race, which excludes them from the final team results.

Full results from the Triangular Meet can be found HERE.

