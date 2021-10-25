Girls Cross Country Oswego East Regional 10.23.21

Oswego East hosts this year’s girls cross country regional meet. DVC champion Naperville North is looking to take home another regional title.
1st Mile
Coming around the corner at the 1st mile marker is Batavia’s Katrina Schlenker, followed closely by Oswego’s Audra Soderlind. Behind them is Louisa Diamond from Benet, Liv Phillips, Ava Hendren and Kate Tueting from Naperville Central and from Metea we have Sarah Maggio and Keeley Behr. Also in the pack we have Lily Baibak from Waubonsie Valley.
2nd Mile
At mile 2 out in front of the pack is Schlenker and Soderlind. Followed by Diamond, Phillips, Maggio, and Hendren. Behind them is a pack of 3 that includes Tueting, Behr, and Morgan Dick from Oswego East. Finishing the race in first place is Batavia’s Katrina Schlenker followed by Oswego’s Audra Soderlind in 2nd. In 3rd is Sarah Maggio followed by Diamond, Phillips, and Hendren. Not far behind them is Behr, Tueting, and Morgan Dick. After that we have Emma Berres from Naperville North, Lily Baibak and Liliana Bednarek from Batavia. Winning the regional meet is the Batavia Bulldogs, in 2nd Naperville Central and in 3rd Naperville North.
Full results from the girls cross country Oswego East regional can be found HERE!
