Girls Cross Country Neuqua Valley Triangular 09.19.20

A very sunny, but chilly morning at Neuqua Valley as the girls Cross Country team welcomes Naperville North and Metea Valley to their home course.

At the start closest to camera we have Neuqua Valley, in the middle of the pack is Metea Valley and to the far right we have Naperville North in orange.

Coming around one of the corners towards the middle of the first lap we have North’s Audrey Mendrys and Lucy Westlake leading the pack followed by another group of Huskie’s that consist of Campbell Peterson, Sophie Golobitsh, Julie Piot and Logan Brennan. For Metea we have Keeley Behr and Sarah Maggio a little further back and for Neuqua we have Maria Widmann and Carissa Hamilton. Other Huskies like Jackie Liu, Safiya Bhanpuri and Marissa Magana and Madeline Cody also in the pack.

At the 2 mile mark we have North’s Audrey Mendrys and Lucy Westlake leading the pack followed by their teammates Campbell Peterson and Sophie Golobitsh with some good distance between the top four and the rest of the runners.

Finishing the race in first is North’s Audrey Mendrys with a time of 17:24. Finishing 6 seconds behind her is her teammate Lucy Westlake. In 3rd is Campbell Peterson, 4th was Sophie Golobitsh. Metea Valley’s top runner is Keeley Behr in 7th place while Neuqua Valley places Carissa Hamilton and Maria Widmann in the top ten.

Naperville North ends up winning the meet to remain undefeated thanks to having 7 runners in the top 10.

You can find the full results from the Neuqua Valley girls cross country triangular meet HERE.

