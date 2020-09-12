Girls Cross Country Neuqua Valley Triangular 09.11.20

We’re at Neuqua Valley on a cloudy but thankfully dry Friday Night as the Wildcats host a tri meet against defending 2A state champs Benet Academy and Naperville Central. Dekalb also with a couple individual runners sprinkled in.

The gun goes off lets go racing girls as Central’s Liv Phillips apparently has somewhere to be as the freshman jumps out to a lead right away.

Mile 1

On the first go around Phillips is in front but behind her is Benet Academy’s Elisabeth Camic and Louisa Diamond. Neuqua’s Carissa Hamilton is in the Benet pack with Kelly Andrews, Emily Spellman, Amelia Parisi and a slew of Wildcats, Redwings and Redhawks like Jessie Bailey, Katie Tueting, Gretchen Leland, Emily Spellman, Emily Stine and Segi Smith-Pariola and Cora Marcet.

Mile 2

Coming by the baseball fields the front three is still the same but Benet’s Joy Jackson is catching up with Neuqua’s Maria Widmann behind her.

Benet’s Camic then takes the lead with her teammates Diamond and Jackson with her and Central’s Phillips in 4th.

Tri Meet Finish

In the end Camic cruises into first place with a 16:15 time followed by teammates Kelly Andrews and Joy Jackson behind her. Naperville Central’s Liv Phillips finishes in 4th with Neuqua’s Maria Widmann and Carissa Hamilton in the 5 and 6 spot. Benet Acadmey takes the tri meet win with 5 top ten finishes.

You can find the full results of the meet HERE.

