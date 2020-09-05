Girls Cross Country Naperville North Triangular 09.05.20

A pair of defending state cross country champions going head to head as the 2A champs from Benet Academy take on the 3A champions four years running from Naperville North. Metea Valley showcasing its young Mustang squad in the Huskie Triangular as well as the season gets underway. North head coach Dan Iverson’s traditional pre-race pep talk a little more spaced out than past seasons.

To the Starting Line

A stiff breeze but otherwise very pleasant conditions for a Saturday morning race as the 2020 year takes off. First half mile sees many Huskies near the front including Maggie Gamboa, Audrey Mendrys, Lucy Westlake, Sophie Golobitsch, Campbell Petersen and Julie Piot. Benet bunched in there was well with Louisa Diamond in front while Elisabeth Camic, Joy Jackson, Emily Spellman and Kelly Andrews follow behind. Metea Valley juniors Keeley Behr and Sarah Maggio in the mix with other Huskies like Samantha Falkman and Logan Brennan.

1st Mile

A little separation now a mile into the race with Gamboa, Mendrys and Westlake in front followed by Golobitsch, Peterson and Piot along with Louisa Diamond.

2nd Mile

Coming from under the bleachers near the two mile checkmark and again it’s the top three Huskies followed by another group of three. Campbell Petersen would unfortunately have to drop out due to injury shortly after this section.

Huskie Triangular Finish

Coming to the finish line and North’s Maggie Gamboa pulls away to nobody’s surprise. Mendrys and Westlake would finish 2nd and 3rd. Sophie Golobitsch in 4th and Benet’s Elisabeth Camic finishes strong to keep the Huskies from the perfect score by finishing 5th, just ahead of North freshman Julie Piot and the Redwing trio of Diamond, Jackson, and Andrews. Keeley Behr is Metea’s top finisher in 14th place. Naperville North looks just as strong as ever, winning the season opening Huskie triangular. Benet in 2nd place and Metea 3rd.

Race results can be found HERE.

Want more prep sports highlights? Check out our Naperville Sports Weekly page.