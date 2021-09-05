Girls Cross Country Hornet-Red Devil Invite 09.04.21

The Hornet-Red Devil girls cross country invite is in Hinsdale as three of our area schools compete where Minooka wins the team title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Hornet/Red Devil girls cross country invite is back after a one year hiatus! Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central all competing in the 18 team field.

Race Start

A much more comfortable temperature for racing than last week as we get underway in Hinsdale. Oswego East’s Morgan Dick leads early on with, Ava Parekh from Latin School of Chicago close to lead. Naperville Central’s Kate Tueting, Liv Phillips, and Addison George are all near the front as well.

Mile One

Parekh and Redhawk sophomore Phillips in the lead through the trees at the first mile. Tueting not far behind along with Hinsdale Central’s Catie McCabe and Morgan Dick.

Metea Valley runners near the front pack as well with Keeley Behr, Taylor Poces-Bell and Lillie Piotrowski. Some more Naperville Central runners in Ava Howard and Melissa Swiatkowski cruising by as well.

Mile Two

Entering the second mile, McCabe from Hinsdale Central has pulled in front of Phillips. Audrey Allman from Glenbard West and Hailey Erickson from Mt. Prospect also right there.

A small pack of three Minooka runners including Gabrielle Kics, Gabriella McCollom just ahead of Tueting and Ava Hendren from Central. Metea Valley’s Sarah Maggio who sports dyed red hair has passed up her teammates. Neuqua Valley’s Ashley Robinson is on the back end of that pack.

Ava Parekh from Latin runs away with the race, literally. She crosses the finish line with a time of 17:08. Glenbard West’s Allman finishes in 2nd and in 3rd place is McCabe. Erickson from Mt. Prospect and New Trier’s Beatrix Gilson round out the top 5. Liv Phillips holds off a hard charging Maggio to take 6th place as Naperville Central finishes third as a team. Minooka wins the team title with Mt. Prospect in 2nd.

