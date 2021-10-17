Girls Cross Country DVC Meet 10.16.2021

The Girls Cross Country DVC Meet is hosted by Waubonsie Valley where Naperville North wins the DVC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got the girls cross country DVC meet at Waubonsie Valley and even our furry friends are in attendance for some good competition. The host Warriors get their pre-race chants going as every runner is in search for improving times. Defending sectional champs Naperville North is also in attendance and looking for another DVC plaque.

Race Start

The gun goes off and off and running are the girls.

1st Mile

North’s Lucy Westlake is trying to pull away early and that seems to be the case as we hit the first mile. Behind her is Central’s Liv Phillips in second while Metea’s Sarah Maggio is in third in front of Central’s Kate Tueting and North’s Sophie Golobitsh. Metea’s Keeley Behr and Neuqua’s Ashley Robinson hang around inside the pack.

Result stays the same coming down the hill with Westlake and Phillips leading the charge. Metea’s Maggio is now all alone in third with Central’s Kate Tueting and Ava Hendren behind her.

2nd Mile

To the two-mile mark. Nobody is catching up to Westlake and even Phillips as both have comfortable spaces in between. Maggio, Hendren, along with Golobitsh do their best to play catch up.

Finish Line

In the end, it’s Westlake who can just cruise her way to the finish with 17 minutes and 57 seconds. Central’s Liv Phillips comes in second at 18 minutes. North’s Sophie Golobitsh crosses in third followed by Metea’s Maggio and Central’s Hendren. Two more Huskies follow in Emma Berres and Marissa Magana as 11 North runners finish in the top 20. That helps the Blue and Orange take home another DVC plaque with 29 points. Naperville Central finishes in second with Metea in third.

