Girls Cross Country Aurora City Invite 08.28.21

The girls Aurora City Invite is at Waubonsie Valley where Rosary cross country finishes in first place taking the team win.

The cross country season is back as Waubonsie Valley hosts the girls Aurora City Invite to start the season on a scorching hot Saturday morning.

Race Start

The Warriors competing alongside other Aurora schools like Metea Valley, Rosary, West Aurora, East Aurora, and Illinois Math and Science Academy. Lianna Surtz and her Rosary teammates spring out of the starting line to take the early lead. Anna Riggs, Carmen Solis and Payton Green leading the way for Waubonsie Valley.

Later in lap 1, Rosary’s Lianna Surtz leads with Keeley Behr from Metea Valley just a little behind. Olivia Kunio and Chiara Surtz from Rosary trail behind Behr. Riggs and Jackson Dowell starting strong for WV. Lillie Piotrowski right there for Metea as well. Solis and Gianna Cannek also in the hunt.

1st Mile

But later in the race, Chiara Surtz gets out ahead of Behr, while Lianna Surtz holds a lengthy lead. Rosary’s Kunio and Natalie Goettsch, Devon Tomas from West Aurora then Taylor Poces-Bell from Metea Valley make up the next pack of runners.

Finish Line

Lianna Surtz takes the win in 18:49 by nearly 50 seconds over Chiara Surtz. Behr comes in third place followed by Kunio, Tomas and Poces-Bell. Riggs and Solis are the top finishers from Waubonsie. Rosary takes the team win while West Aurora just edges Metea Valley for 2nd place.

Full Race Results can be found HERE.

