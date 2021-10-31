Girls Cross Country 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional 10.30.2021

The Girls Cross Country 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional is hosted by Hinsdale Central where the hosting Red Devils secure the team victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hinsdale Central High School is the host for the Girls Cross Country 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional taking place at Legge Park with several of our local schools on hand for the event.

Race Start

The girls are off and running with not just a sectional on the line, but state qualifications.

First Mile

Senior Josephine Welin of Oak Park takes an early lead in the first mile. Katrina Schlenker of Batavia is close behind in second and not too far back, we have a cluster of Naperville Central girls in sophomores Liv Phillips, Ava Hendren, and Kate Tueting.

Second Mile

Welin takes a huge lead later on in mile two.

Still on the second mile, Holly Johnson of Downers Grove South leads this pack with Naperville North’s Lucy Westlake just on her tail. Then, we again have the powerhouse of Phillips and Hendren nearby and Tueting following them. Benet’s Louisa Diamond also in the mix.

Third Mile

Welin still hasn’t given up the lead in the third mile with Sophia McNerney of Downers Grove South catching up to her.

Audra Soderlind of Oswego has found her way into the group with Westlake, making her return after not competing in the regional due to injury, right with her.

Behind that group is Tueting, Sarah Maggio from Metea Valley, and the Redwing Diamond.

Finish Line

Josephine Welin cruises to the finish line in first with a time of 17:31 followed by Sophia McNerney in second.

Catie McCabe of Hinsdale Central finishes in third and Catherine Sommerfeld in fourth.

Hinsdale Central takes the team victory. Naperville North and Naperville Central are heading to state as teams. Metea’s Maggio and Keeley Behr as well as Waubonsie Valley freshman Lily Baibak all qualify for state as individuals.

