Girls Bowling Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville North 01.13.22

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling takes on Naperville North on senior day where the Warriors emerge victorious.

It’s senior day on Thursday at Fox Bowl for the Naperville North girls bowling team. The Huskies celebrate seniors Bebe Grimaldo and Alexis Wright as they take on Waubonsie Valley girls bowling in a DVC conference matchup.

Game One

Both teams took a few frames to get going, and early on here’s Mackenzie Ondrejcak picking up the spare for the Warriors, with Wright shortly after cleaning up for a spare of her own.

Christine Clark had a big night for Waubonsie, as she picks up a strike right down the middle of the lane.

Bebe Grimaldo still rocking her celebratory tiara and sash throughout the match, and she celebrates a strike.

Game Two

Cassidy LaRocco stood out on the lanes with her bright orange ball and took the time to wave to the camera after this strike.

Sam Wiertelak puts an impressive amount of spin on the ball curving it back to the middle for the strike.

Waubonsie’s Ainsley Atwater was racking up the strikes. She earns a turkey with her third straight…and then two frames later making it five in a row.

In the next lane over, freshman Ellie Child wasn’t rattled. Here she is with a strike and keeping her game face on.

Game Three

The Warriors led throughout the match. An important late strike here from Sophia Trevino.

But the Huskies were not deterred by the scoreboard and had a strong third game. Ava Weishar and Anna Child were part of the comeback attempt. However, in the end, Waubonsie Valley emerges victorious.

