Girls Bowling Romeoville Regional 02.05.22

The Girls Bowling Regional takes place at Romeoville Bowlero where Lockport picks up a dominant win.

We got Girls Bowling Regional at the Romeoville Bowlero as both Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley are in attendance as well as defending state champions Lockport.

Game One

Our first bowler of the night is Elham Isa from Neuqua Valley who gets a strike. She finishes the night with a score of 749.

Next up is her teammate Srila Munukutla who rolls it down the middle and knocks down all of the pins for the strike.

Game Two

The best Wildcat of the day was Olivia Hernandez who also gets a strike. She ends the night with a score of 978 and a seventh place finish qualifying her for sectionals.

Moving onto Waubonsie Valley bowlers and we start with Sam Wiertelak who gets the strike. She takes 11th place missing sectionals by 11 pins.

Here is Waubonsie’s Mackenzie Ondrejcak as she picks up a strike. She secures a score of 739.

The last Warrior we visit at the meet is Abby Walton who picks up a strike of her own. She finishes behind Ondrejcak.

Game Five

The last team we look at is Lockport. The first Cadet is Abigail Miller who picks up the turkey in the fifth game. She puts up a score of 1159.

The next Cadet is Morgan LiCausi who gets the strike. She finishes in fourth place overall with a score of 1194.

Our final bowler of the night is Isabella Colon. She caps off the fifth game with a turkey and a final score of 1206. Lockport dominates the regional and wins with a score of 5925. In second place is Oswego and in third place is Plainfield East.

