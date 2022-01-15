Girls Bowling Neuqua Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 01.11.22

Waubonsie Valley girls bowling clashes with Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup where the Warriors come out on top. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re out at Parkside Lanes for a clash in DVC girls bowling. With two weeks until conference competition starts, the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley girls bowling play host to the Neuqua Valley Wildcats.

Game One

We get started with Neuqua’s Elham Isa. She’s able to knock down the lone-standing pin to grab a spare early on.

On to Warrior Abby Walton who gets exceptional late break on her ball to grab a two-pin spare.

Sticking with Waubonsie, Mackenzie Ondrejcak fires her ball down the lane for a strike in a hurry.

Game Two

Christine Clarke had the best game two score of any bowler because she strung together a bunch of strikes including this one for WV.

Here’s Khushi Patel needing three pins to clean up her first throw, and she converts the spare for the Wildcats.

One of her running mates, Srila Munukutla throws it straight as an arrow to collect a spare.

This may have been the most impressive throw of the night. Neuqua’s Sophia Trevino picks up a spectacular spare.

Game Third

Now it’s Ana Cain lining up the final pin of her frame, and she knocks it down for a spare.

Megan Gianino can breathe easy after grabbing this spare en route to a 409-pin evening.

Sam Wiertelak was Waubonsie’s top bowler with 481 pins and she shows that by capitalizing on the easy spare.

Neuqua’s Olivia Hernandez was the only bowler to break 500 and had six straight strikes to start her final game of the night. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory as the Warriors come out on top.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!