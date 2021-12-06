Girls Bowling Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 12.02.21

Naperville North girls bowling takes on Neuqua Valley at Fox Bowl where the Huskies top the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the opener for DVC play and the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley are paying a visit to Naperville North girls bowling at Fox Bowl.

Game One

We begin with Ana Child in her first frame, and she starts on the right foot by picking up the two-pin spare.

North’s Ellie Connor follows Child’s suite by picking up a spare of her own in her first frame.

Elham Isa racked up strikes in this one so this was just one of many.

Coming to the end of her first game, Khuski Patel finishes strong with this strike.

Ava Weishaar goes on to finish as the Huskies’ top bowler for reasons like this. Look at the form.

Game Two

Here’s Adrianna Lain who picks up a nice 2-pin spare.

Srila Monokula knew she had this spare picked up when she let it go, so she turns around before the ball hits the last pin.

Bebe Grimaldo is also down to the last pin and she rolls this ball as straight as an arrow to pick up a spare.

But then it’s Neuqua’s Chloe Tang saying, “anything you can do I can do better”. She gets the one-pin spare in the second game.

This might look like a strike from Huskie Aliesah Romero, but she’s actually making the ultimate comeback with a 10-pin save of her frame.

North’s Alexis Wright gets the pesky sleeper pin to fall along with the one in front of it to get the spare.

Game Three

We wrap with Olivia Hernandez getting her third straight strike, marking the first time anyone has cheered for a turkey in this one. Her streak reaches a 5-bagger, but the Huskies top the Wildcats 1840-1752.

