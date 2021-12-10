Girls Bowling Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 12.07.2021

Naperville Central girls bowling goes up against Neuqua Valley at Parkside Lanes where the Redhawks come out on top over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Parkside Lanes for a DVC matchup between Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central girls bowling. The Wildcats are coming in after a loss to Naperville North and the Redhawks look to build off a win against Waubonsie Valley.

Game One

We start this one off with a spare from Naperville Central’s Teresa Duffrin. She hits the first nine pins down leaving one left standing. She knocks the remaining pin down and ends up being the Redhawks’ top bowler with a score of 489.

Up next, the red and white get three strikes in a row starting with this one from Jayda Armstrong who had 422 on the night. Sydney Hurst gets the next strike and finishes with 304. Then, Duffrin is able cap off the three straight.

Olivia Hernandez was Neuqua Valley’s top bowler of the night with a score of 432 and here she is with a nice strike down the middle of the lane.

Game Two

Brooklyn Hinton adds to the Redhawks score with this strike. She had 351 on the night.

Check out this spare from Wildcat Srila Munukutla. She leaves quite a few pins standing after the first roll. However, the second roll knocks them all down and she’s excited about that one finishing with a 319.

D’Niya Little-Segers bowled a 371 and here, she makes this strike look effortless.

Game Three

Skye Sanford was the Redhawks second leading scorer with a 480 as she gets this strike to go.

Elham Isa was Neuqua’s second leading bowler with a score of 418. She looks in trouble here with the split of the pins. But on the next roll, she’s able to get both pins to secure the spare.

It’s Little-Segers again who completes the spare and the Redhawks come out on top over the Wildcats.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!