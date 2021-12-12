Girls Bowling Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 12.09.2021

Metea Valley girls bowling hosts Neuqua Valley in a DVC battle where the Mustangs earn the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Back at the Fox Bowl in Wheaton for another DVC girls bowling clash. Neuqua Valley visiting Metea Valley girls bowling. Mustangs head coach Kristen Mansmith giving some pointers to Jasmine Allen before she rolls.

Game One

Looks like it was sound advice as moments later, Allen delivers a strike. Her 473 series is the third best on the team.

Adriana Cain with her best game in the opener. This attempt is slow and steady and eventually ends up as a strike for the Wildcats.

One of the younger Metea bowlers is Shelly Hess, she also starts off strong in game one with a strike here and a score of 147. She adds a 133 in game three as well.

Lefty Srila Munukutla from Neuqua Valley picks up this three pin spare late in the opening game.

You know Sydney Lewis is going to bring her A game for the black and gold. Here she finishes off a hambone in game one, racking up a team high 211.

Game Two

Elham Isa from Neuqua Valley improves as the day goes along. She delivers a 131 in game three and finishes in second place on the team with a 332 series.

Another younger Mustang is Michaela Graves, who also improves with each passing game. Her slow, curving shot finds the mark for a strike.

Freshman Ava Babyar, who burst onto the varsity scene earlier in the week keeps her strong start going. The Mustang rolls a 143 in game one and a 354 series.

The top Neuqua Valley bowler is Olivia Hernandez, who leads the way with a 484 series. In game two she thrives with a 196.

Game Three

One of the top returning Mustangs is Elizabeth Mansmith. She is rock solid in the first two games, each over 160 and breaks through in game three with a 197. A 522 series is good for second on the day.

The Wildcats end on a strong note as Khushi Patel gets back to back strikes to end her final game to the delight of her teammates.

No surprise that the top bowler of the day is Sydney Lewis. Another game, another turkey as she leads everyone with a 639 series. The senior averaging over 205 per game this season as Metea Valley earns the victory.

