Girls Bowling Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 02.23.21

Another DVC girls bowling matchup at Parkside Lanes in Aurora as Naperville North visits Waubonsie Valley as the season enters the final few weeks.

Game One

Warriors senior Karla Lares with a fantastic opening game, she rolls a 154, one of the top team scores on the day.

Another senior, Rachel Cooper lets her ball go. Patiently waits…and eventually ends up with a strike. A 380 series for Cooper is second best on the team.

This time it’s a Naperville North senior, Shannon Kosirog, who knocks them all down for a strike. A 180 in game one and a 514 series leads the way for the Huskies.

Sticking with seniors so far as Deanna Fields gets a great spare pickup. Well done there for a 140 opening game.

Game 2

Waubonsie Valley sophomore Ashley Sanchez with a strike in game two. She rolls a 155 in that game and leads the team with a 390 series.

A pair of strong opening games for Naperville North bowler Ava Weishaar. A 149 in game one and 148 in game two.

Christine Clark powers home a strike in game two for the Warriors. She is consistent on the day with all three games above 120.

Deanna Fields back at it again, this time with a strike. All six Huskies with a score of 129 or higher in the second game.

Game 3

Naperville North continues its strong start to the season, junior Alexis Wright with a strike and an even 400 series on the afternoon.

Wrapping things up in fine fashion is Huskie senior Jessica Lowe. She gets off to a slow start but catches fire with a 168 in game two and match high 182 in game three. Naperville North girls bowling moves to 4-1 in conference play.

