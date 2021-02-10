Girls Bowling Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 02.09.21

The bowl dogs of Naperville North girls bowling are back at Parkside Lanes to face a Neuqua Valley lineup that is small in numbers but not in heart. Only three varsity members for the Wildcats while the Huskies return several varsity members including four year starter Shannon Kosirog.

Game One

Kosirog gets North started off right with a split spare. The senior looks to finish her career strong after back to back seasons as a sectional qualifier.

Fellow Huskie Meaghan Murphy with the first strike of the afternoon in her first frame. She puts up a 171 in game two and a 436 series over the three games.

Neuqua Valley is led by Sarah Bourke, who improved in each consecutive game on the day as she knocks home the strike.

Game Two

Another key returnee for the Huskies is Deanna Fields. She rolls one of the best games of the day with a 194 in game two. This strike is part of a 479 series.

Anika Chandola one of the newer bowlers for the Wildcats, she gets this strike to go in game two. That’s her best round of the day with a 116.

Southpaw Sarah Lindflott is happy with this strike. She puts up a 146 in her opening game.

Game Three

Another new Wildcat is Aadya Agarwal who picks up this strike in game three, Brooklyn style. Her best game is a 121 in game one.

Jessica Lowe from North gets off to a slow start but comes on strong in game three with several strikes and a 171 score to finish on a high note.

Rounding things out for the Huskies is Alexis Wright who puts up a very consistent 130, 148, 146 for a series of 424. Naperville North showing off the depth of its roster.

Sarah Bourke also finishing strong. She rolls a team high 144 in game three and leads her team with a 418 series on the day.

As she has so many times in her career, Shannon Kosirog is the top dog for the Huskies. She caps her day with a 213 in game three, with four strikes in a row for good measure. Her 565 series leads Naperville North bowling to victory.

