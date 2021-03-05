Girls Bowling Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 03.04.21

Just one week left in the girls bowling season as Naperville North and Naperville Central meet up for the final time this year at Lisle Lanes. The Huskies took the first meeting, but the Redhawks are riding high, having set a program record for wins in a season.

Game One

Claire Wunnicke with a tough shot in front of her in the opening game but she delivers here with the impressive spare en route to a series of 412.

Naperville North led in game one by senior Shannon Kosirog, who gets a strike here. A part of a 159 opening game.

Redhawks in the lead after game one, Jada Banks doing her part with a tenth frame strike and a top notch celebration.

Senior Beth Holmes contributing to the strong start for Central as she rolls a 151 to start her day.

Game Two

The Huskies looking to get back into it in the second game as Alexis Wright gets a strike here. She finishes strong with a 162 in game three.

Redhawk freshman Teresa Duffrin keeping her team on target with a strike in game two as we go back and forth.

North’s Meaghan Murphy improved with each consecutive game, culminating with a 159 in game number three.

Game Three

The top Huskie on the day is Sarah Lindflott. The lefty with a strike here in game three and a 450 series, including a 190 in game two.

Central within striking distance thanks to Nikki Feilinger, who leads everyone with a 488 series, just seven pins away from a career best for the Redhawk senior.

Naperville North girls bowling pulls away in the final game. Senior Deanna Fields finishes strong with a 169 in the final game as the pins fall like dominoes. The Huskies take the win by 92 pins.