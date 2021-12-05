Girls Bowling Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 12.02.21

Naperville Central girls bowling goes up against Waubonsie Valley at Parkside Lanes in Aurora where the Redhawks start DVC play with a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Girls bowling is back at Parkside Lanes in Aurora. The Waubonsie Valley Warriors welcome new head coach Mike Knoll to the program. Naperville Central girls bowling with some strong returning varsity bowlers on this year’s team.

Game One

Redhawk junior D’Niya Little-Segers picks up this spare right down the middle of the lane to start her day.

One of Waubonsie’s top returning bowlers is Abby Walton. She picks up a series of difficult spares in the opening game, including this one on the split. A 157 leads the Warriors in game one.

Skye Sanford coming off a great sophomore season and starting her junior year on a strong note. She leads Naperville Central with a series of 490.

Warrior senior Christine Clarke is another key returnee for the green and gold. She rolls a strike, Brooklyn style here and leads the team with a 395 series.

Speaking of Brooklyn, here is new varisty bowler Brooklyn Hinton picking up a strike for the Redhawks. A 117 in game two is her best round of the afternoon.

Picking up spares is one of the keys to becoming a consistent bowler, Cassie Knowles from Waubonsie does just that en route to a 127 first game.

Game Two

The lone senior for Naperville Central is Jayda Armstrong, who has plenty of varsity experience. A very solid 469 series for Armstrong with all three games over 140.

Game Three

More spare pickups for the Warriors, this one from Megan Gianino. The lefty gets the five pins to fall and finishes with her best round in game three.

Another new Redhawk varsity member is sophomore Sydney Hurst as she ends her day with a strike.

Also finishing on a high note is Mackenzie Onrejcak from Waubonsie Valley. She gets every pin on this roll, wrapping up with a 127 final game.

The best game of the day comes from sophomore Teresa Duffrin, who sets a new career high with a 210 opening game, leading to a three game series of 455. Naperville Central starts the DVC schedule with a victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!