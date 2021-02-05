Girls Bowling Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 02.03.21

Posted on February 4, 2021

Girls bowling is back at Parkside Lanes in Aurora as Waubonsie Valley hosts DVC rival Naperville Central to kick off the season. COVID protocols means teams must remain separated and masks must be worn at all times, but otherwise things are relatively similar to a normal meet.

Getting the Redhawks started on the right foot is veteran varsity bowler Jada Banks, she rolls a strike en route to a opening game score of 181. That’s the best game of the day for either team.

Waubonsie Valley gets a spare pickup from senior Trinity Johnson, who rolls one of the better games for either team with a 165.

Another strong starter on this day is Teresa Duffrin, who knocks all ten down for the strike and a 145 in the opening game.

The Warriors staying close thanks to picking up spares like this one, Ashley Sanchez with a very consistent series of 426 for WV.

Claire Wunnicke with plenty of strikes in the third and final game for Naperville Central. She puts up a 413 series and 153 in the third game.

Waubonise Valley’s Abby Walton got better and better as the day wore on, going 121, 162, 177 as she is fired up to pick up this spare. A few frames later and the sophomore is even more pumped to pick up the strike as she leads all bowlers with a 460 series.

Naperville Central trying to hang on to the lead as we reach the final few frames. Skye Sanford with the clutch spare pickup, not an easy shot at all. The Redhawks start the year with a victory by only 13 pins. The same two teams will meet up once again on Tuesday at Lisle Lanes.

 

Want more prep sports highlights? Check out our Naperville Sports Weekly page.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!

Back to Girls Sports Highlights

Get today's local news headlines delivered right to your inbox!

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409