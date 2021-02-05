Girls Bowling Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 02.03.21

Girls bowling is back at Parkside Lanes in Aurora as Waubonsie Valley hosts DVC rival Naperville Central to kick off the season. COVID protocols means teams must remain separated and masks must be worn at all times, but otherwise things are relatively similar to a normal meet.

Getting the Redhawks started on the right foot is veteran varsity bowler Jada Banks, she rolls a strike en route to a opening game score of 181. That’s the best game of the day for either team.

Waubonsie Valley gets a spare pickup from senior Trinity Johnson, who rolls one of the better games for either team with a 165.

Another strong starter on this day is Teresa Duffrin, who knocks all ten down for the strike and a 145 in the opening game.

The Warriors staying close thanks to picking up spares like this one, Ashley Sanchez with a very consistent series of 426 for WV.

Claire Wunnicke with plenty of strikes in the third and final game for Naperville Central. She puts up a 413 series and 153 in the third game.

Waubonise Valley’s Abby Walton got better and better as the day wore on, going 121, 162, 177 as she is fired up to pick up this spare. A few frames later and the sophomore is even more pumped to pick up the strike as she leads all bowlers with a 460 series.

Naperville Central trying to hang on to the lead as we reach the final few frames. Skye Sanford with the clutch spare pickup, not an easy shot at all. The Redhawks start the year with a victory by only 13 pins. The same two teams will meet up once again on Tuesday at Lisle Lanes.

