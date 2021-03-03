Girls Bowling Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 03.02.21

Only two weeks left in the girls bowling season as Neuqua Valley hosts Naperville Central at Parkside Lanes for another DVC match.
Game One
Aayda Agarwal gets off to a solid start picking up several spares in the opening game en route to a score of 118.
Redhawks off to a good start as well, Claire Wunnicke powers home this strike, a part of a 378 series.
Anika Chandola another Wildcat picking up spares early. She starts her day with an opening game of 108.
Game Two
Nikki Feilinger gets a strike in game two. She seems slightly perplexed but a strike is a strike. Her day is highlighted by a 171 in game three.
If you want to talk about perplexing, take a look at this final pin on Skye Sanford’s strike in game two. Patience is a virtue as the pin finally falls. Sanford leads the team with a 467 series including a 202 opening game.
Neuqua Valley led by senior Sarah Bourke who is rounding into form as the season winds down. A very strong 155 in game two.
Game Three
Redhawks picking up spares as well, showcased here by Beth Holmes knocking down that pesky ten pin.
Bourke back at with a spare attempt, a bit of a split here but the Wildcat gets it, much to her surprise. A 446 series leads the team.
Sanford back at it for NC. She gets a strike once again, but she doesn’t have to wait as long for the pins to scatter.
Jada Banks wraps things up for the Redhawks. A very consistent series of 410 behind games of 138, 139, 133. Naperville Central girls bowling picks up another win in conference play.
For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
If you're a high school sports fan, please consider a donation to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!Donate Today!