Girls Bowling Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 02.23.21

Let’s hit the lanes at the Fox Bowl as we get a DVC matchup with Naperville Central girls bowling coming in at 4-1 in the conference taking on Metea Valley who has no loses in the DVC standings. A perfect 4-0.

Game One

Game one and let’s start with Metea’s Sydney Lewis who rolls her ball down the lane knocking down all the pins for a strike. That’s just the start of a big game for Lewis.

Her teammate Elizabeth Mansmith also gets in on the fun as her roll gets the strike to go. The Mustang finishes the opening game in second with a score of 206.

Another Mustang another strike this time it’s Meredith Olef getting all ten pins to fall she finishes game one in 3rd with a 205 score. Great start for MV.

Meanwhile Sydney Lewis has been…well, perfect. She enters the final frame with 9 straight strikes. And this one makes 10.

After her second strike of the tenth frame, Lewis one away from history. Here’s her shot.

The first Mustang to bowl a perfect game in Metea Valley girls bowling history. Moments like this don’t come around very often so a hug from Coach Mansmith is well deserved. Not a bad way to start the match.

After all that, let’s look at the Central side as Jada Banks leads the charge in game one with a score 151 as she gets this spare to go.

Nikki Feilinger finishes right behind Banks in game one as she gets this strike with the curve. She rolls a 150 to start.

Game Two

Game 2 and here is Central’s Teresa Duffrin leading the charge as she gets this spare to fall. She scores a 174 the best for the Redhawks in game two.

Central’s Skye Sanford walks up with a nice approach and this roll hits all the pins for a strike. More to come from the Redhawk.

Mustangs also get some help Jasmine Allen as she leads the Black and Gold in game two with a score 204 after and I’d say she feels pretty good about it.

Bella Killbourne also getting in on the fun as she gets the spare in her second attempt but finishes game two with a score of 196. Killbourne also finishes in 2nd in game three. She gets the spare and finishes her day with a score of 551.

Game Three

Mansmith was also in for a big day as she gets the spare to go in game three but finishes in second overall with a score of 578.

Claire Wunnicke with a tricky spare pickup for Naperville Central girls bowling. She ends her day with a 385 series.

Skye Sanford leads the way overall for the Red and White. She gets the spare to fall and finishes in first on the team with a score of 415.

However the overall leader today was Miss Perfect, Sydney Lewis. She’s been striking all day finishing with a score of 673 the best on the day. Mustangs rolls past the Hawks to stay unbeaten.

