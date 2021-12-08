Girls Bowling Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 12.07.2021

Metea Valley girls bowling takes on Waubonsie Valley at Parkside Lanes where the Mustangs break two thousand in a win over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Let’s go bowling at Parkside Lanes for a DVC matchup between Metea Valley girls bowling and Waubonsie Valley. Mustangs come in as the defending DVC champs while the Warriors look to take down their conference foe after losing the last matchup back in March.

Game One

Let’s start with one of Metea’s top returning bowlers Sydney Lewis. This strike shows why there’s so much to be excited about as she enters her senior campaign.

Her teammate Jasmine Allen also gets off to a hot start as she rolls a strike for the Mustangs. Allen bowls a 210 in the first game that leads her team.

Here is Waubonsie’s Mackenzie Ondrejcak bowling her ball down the lane and nearly getting a strike, but finishes with the Warriors’ third best score of a 374.

Mustang freshman Ava Babyar makes her first varsity appearance and it’s a good one. She gives her ball a nice slow roll that just knocks down all the pins for the spare.

Game Two

To the second game and it’s Taylor Mansmith’s turn to bowl. She gets a good roll that knocks down the pins for the strike and it’s the third best team score on the match for the black and gold with a 548.

Here is the Warriors’ best bowler on the night in Christine Clarke. On this roll, her ball curves to the center of the lane and it’s a strike. She bowls a 413.

Waubonsie also gets some help from Abby Walton. She gets a spare and finishes with the team’s fourth best score in a 349.

Back on the Mustangs side and here is Allen again. She doesn’t bowl a strike, but does secure the spare and knows it right away.

Sydney Lewis is on to bowl once again and bowls another strike. The senior finishes with the second best score for Metea Valley with a 635.

Game Three

To the third game and that top score comes from Jasmine Allen. She leads the black and gold with a 635.

Back to freshman Ava Babyar. She rolls her ball down the lane and that’s a strike. In her first go-around, she scores the Mustangs’ fourth best series on the match. That helps Metea break two thousand, which results in a win over Waubonsie.

