Girls Bowling Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 03.02.21

One day after suffering their first loss of the season, Metea Valley girls bowling is back in action at Parkside Lanes, hosted by conference rival Waubonsie Valley.

Game One

What makes Metea so strong this season is the depth of the roster, it’s not the same bowlers with the highest scores night in and night out. Cheyenne Northrup with a very strong series score of 494.

Waubonsie Valley working all season on picking up spares and senior Trinity Johnson does just that as she rolls a 110 in the opening game.

Warriors sophomore Abby Walton follows suit with a spare of her own. Walton’s best game is a 121 in game two.

Less than a week after a perfect 300 against Naperville Central, Sydney Lewis does not reach that same number but still rolls an impressive 194 opening game. She leads everyone with a 514 series.

Game Two

Christine Clark does not use any kind of spin on her ball, relying on power and accuracy to lead to strikes like this one in game two.

Bella Tiffany catches fire in the second game, getting a strike Brooklyn style on the way to a 188.

Let’s hang out in Brooklyn a little while longer as Jasmine Allen gets a strike in similar fashion. A 489 series for Allen.

Leading the way for Waubonise Valley is Ashley Sanchez. The sophomore with a turkey here and team best 413 series.

Game Three

Metea’s Elizabeth Mansmith with a strike in game three, her best game of the day with a 184. Another Brooklyn strike as well.

After a rough opening game, Warriors senior Karla Lares rebounds very well in games two and three with a 162 and 149 to end the day.

Metea Valley senior Aliya Bennett with a great girls bowling series of 506 is second best in the meet. The Mustangs remain undefeated in DVC play with less than two weeks remaining.