Girls Bowling Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 01.13.22

Metea Valley girls bowling duals with Naperville Central in a DVC match where the Mustangs end the regular season undefeated.

Lisle Lanes is the home for the final DVC dual match of the season. Metea Valley girls bowling looks to remain undefeated in conference play against Naperville Central with the conference championship meet a week away.

Game One

One of the younger Mustangs, Ava Babyar starts her game off right with a strike. Her top game of the day is a 128 in game two.

Naperville Central gets a strong first two games from D’Niya Little-Segers as she rolls a strike here on the way to a 381 series.

Michaela Graves with a strong effort for the black and gold. Her per game average is 145 after a 435 series. The Mustangs take the opening game by 81 pins.

Game Two

Naperville Central gets a strike early in game two from Sydney Hurst as she powers this one right down the middle.

Sydney Lewis has had better matches than this one, but she does what great players do, make the difficult look easy. One of several tricky spare pick ups for the senior who rolls a 492 series.

Another impressive spare comes a little later via Skye Sanford, who gets this four pin split for the Redhawks.

Central’s top bowler is Jayda Armstrong who has continued to improve throughout her career. She also gets the four pin split and earns a 422 series.

Game Three

Elizabeth Mansmith slides in for a strike in game three. She ends with a 146 final game and a series of 426.

Teresa Duffrin with a solid performance as well for the Redhawks. She gets a strike and finishes second on the team with a 409 series.

A strong round from another younger Metea bowler, Holly Dudlicek who gets a strike here. Her 187 third game is the second best game of the day.

Naperville Central working hard to pick up spares and here is Sophia Fischer doing her part, picking up this spare down the middle.

Metea Valley’s Jasmine Allen had a decent afternoon going after her first two games but she absolutely catches fire to start the final frames. Seven consecutive strikes before the streak ends! An impressive finish leads to a 237 game and a 520 series, which leads all bowlers. The Mustangs end the regular season undefeated in DVC play.

