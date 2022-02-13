Girls Bowling Hinsdale South Sectional 02.12.22

Sectional bowling time and before we get to the Hinsdale South sectional, let’s pop into the Lockport sectional at Town and Country Lanes in Joliet which was held on Friday.

Lockport Sectional

Neuqua Valley’s Olivia Hernandez is the lone Wildcat representative. She will not be advancing to state but she caps off a strong senior season with a great final game.

To say that Lockport dominated the sectional is an understatement. Four of the top five overall scores were Porters as the host team won by over 700 pins. Oswego, Stagg and Shepard all move on to state as well.

Hinsdale South Sectional

Now to the Saturday sectional at Hinsdale South. Metea Valley hoping to make it back to state as are regional champions Downers Grove South. Naperville Central junior Skye Sanford brought along a big cheering section of teammates to provide support.

Sanford with a strong start right near the top five, but her six game total of 1038 is not enough to advance to state. A great season for the Redhawk.

The top four team scores advance to the Cherry Bowl in Rockford next week, Metea Valley senior Elizabeth Mansmith with a slow developing strike as she gets off to a great start to her day. A series of 1156 puts her in the top 10.

Mustang junior Shelley Hess stepping in for a couple games after the mid day break. She gets a strike here as Metea is in the top four after the first four games.

The Dukes of York seize the lead after the second game and do not let go, making the rest of the sectional a battle for second.

But that means there are still three state spots up for grabs. Metea Valley senior Holly Dudlicek with a strike here in game five to help keep pace.

Another Mustang senior, Sydney Lewis getting stronger as the day goes along. This is one in a string of seven consecutive strikes in game five as MV pulls into second place.

Another senior wearing gold and black is Jasmine Allen. Another strong performance after finishing as the runner up at regionals for Allen.

Downers Grove South is right there with Metea as well. Regional champion Julia Frauendorff helps the blue and white Mustangs punch their tickets to state with a 4th place finish.

Sydney Lewis finishes off another great round. A great spare pick up here. Her score of 1237 puts her in second place as the Mustangs are going back to state with a third place team finish. The third state trip in program history along with 2020 and 2014.

A great day to be a Mustang, the Morton Mustangs are also heading to state after a second place team finish. York is the sectional champion led by junior Jermyah Bolden with a score of 1292. The Cherry Bowl awaits with the state prelims next Friday.

