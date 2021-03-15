Girls Bowling DVC Meet 03.13.21

Dekalb plays host for the Girls Bowling DVC Meet at Mardi Gras Lanes where the girls compete for the DVC title as well as a virtual state competition hosted by New Trier. The footage you’ll see is from the three game afternoon session.

Game One

Jessica Lowe of Naperville North delivers a strike for the Huskies. Jessica rolls a three game total 539 for the Huskies. Lowe and fellow senior teammate Shannon Kosirog both earn All-DVC honors for their performance.

Sophomore Ashley Sanchez of Waubonsie Valley is able to spin one in for a strike, Ashley has a three game total of 339 for the Warriors.

Game Two

Bella Kilborne of Metea Valley picks up a strike here. The senior goes on to finish 4th overall on the day, earning a spot on the DVC All-Conference team. Elizabeth Mansmith, Aliya Bennet, and Jasmine Allen also make all DVC for the Mustangs.

Anika Chandola of Neuqua Valley slides in a strike of her own. Anika rolls a 321 three game total for the Wildcats.

Game Three

Nikki Feilinger of Naperville Central is able to pick up the difficult spare here, the Redhawk senior goes on to roll a thre game total of 401.

In the end it was the Mustangs of Metea Valley who were able to put the cherry on top of their magnificent season, Senior Meredith Olef finishes 2nd in conference individually thanks to a series total of 530. Earning an All-Conference selection while helping Metea win the DVC plaque.

And just weeks after rolling a perfect game Sydney Lewis finishes strong as she cements a fourth place finish in the virtual state meet for the Mustangs as a team behind Harlem, Lockport and South Elgin. Individually, Lewis rolls a 3 game total of 652 and a six game total of 1334. Tops in the DVC and third best in the state.