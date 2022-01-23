Girls Basketball Waukesha West vs Benet Academy 01.17.22

Benet Academy is the host of this years 32nd Annual Coach Kipp’s Hoopfest. Twenty teams are in attendance including the hometown Redwings who fly with a 16-2 record. They get set to take on 10-4 Waukesha West out of the Classic Eight Conference in Wisconsin. The Wolverines come in playing their second Illinois team of the season with the first being a five point win over Montini back in November. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Early on Lenee Beaumont brings the ball in and passes to Maggie Sularski who fakes the three but continues to dribble around, pulls the step back move, and hits the bucket to give her team a 4-0 lead.

Next go around Sam Trimeberger finds Olympia Kokkines who gets the lay in to go as the Redwings now lead by double digits 12-2.

Here come the Wolverines with possession. Annyka Hellendrung finds Caden Krohn and gets her trifecta to go. Visitors cut the deficit to single digits, down 14-5 heading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

Benet with the ball again and it’s Lenee Beaumont doing Lenee Beaumont things. She drives into the lane and makes her deuce look too easy even the friendly bounce. 18-7 Wings.

Teammate Maggie Sularksi also gets in on the fun. Running through traffic she goes and gets the ball roll into the net. Redwings now with a comanding lead up 23-9.

Wolverines look to make some noise before the break. Lilly Hanke assists to Jordan Fenske who drills the three to make it a twelve-point deficit.

After another Redwing bucket, Neveah Thompson gets the ball, puts a spin on her opponent and gets her shot to go in. Your halftime score is 25-14 Benet.

Third Quarter

However in the second half BA flips the switch. Margaret Temple gets the Sularksi pass and hits the three point shot from the corner. 8-0 Run for the Wings to start the third quarter.

BA continues their aggressiveness. Emma Webb swings the ball to Beaumont and you shouldn’t be surprised about the result. Number four scores sixteen in the contest.

No mercy is being shown on the court. Kokkines finds Maggie Sularski who also scores in double digits with twelve points. Another dominating win for the Wings as they drop fifty-six points on Waukesha West and pick up win number 17 on the season.