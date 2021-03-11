Girls Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 03.09.21

Neuqua Valley girls basketball has it’s final game of the season, which falls on Senior Night as they welcome the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Neuqua got the best of Waubonsie in their first meeting, 52-22.

First Half

Early in the first Jada Devine crosses over her defender and slides by another for the lay in. 11-3 Neuqua with 5:40 to go in the 1st.

A minute later, Hannah Laub misfires the 3 pointer but Lauren Threat (pronounced THREET) is there to clean it up.

On the other end Jessica Sun finds Claudia Gallegos in the corner for a 3. Neuqua extending its lead, up 18-7 with a minute left in the opening quarter.

The Warriors bounce back in the second after Lauren McKnight steals it and finds Hannah Laub down court for the lay up. McKnight on the run again but this time she takes it herself for two, tying the game at 21 with 4:00 to go in the half.

Wildcats answer with Ellie Wisner. She hits the sweet step-back jumper to regain the lead. Moments later, Wisner tries her luck from deep and connects. 28-23 Neuqua at the half.

Second Half

To the third quarter, Neuqua forces a turnover with some full court pressure and Kylee Norkus gets the score. 32-26 Wildcats. On the other end Lauren Threat on the boards again and converts the put back. 32-28 6:00 3rd. Still early in the third, Waubonsie pushes the tempo after a miss and McKnight finds Threat for another 2. She finishes with 20 points.

Wisner still feeling it in the second half, she hits a step-back three to break a tie. 35-32 3:20 3rd. Moments later that’s Jada Devine goes strong to the rack and gets the hoop and the foul. 40-32 Neuqua… :32 ticks left in the 3rd.

Neuqua Valley Girls Basketball Pulls Away

Neuqua began to run away in the 4th, Kylee Norkus steals the post entry and races up the court to find Zoe Navarro for the corner 3. Neuqua pulls away and wins the season finale 57-45.

