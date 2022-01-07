Girls Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Neuqua Valley 01.06.22

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball goes on the road against rival Neuqua Valley where the Warriors pull off the victory as time expires. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the War of 204 at Neuqua Valley High School as the Wildcats play host to the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams looking to find some consistency in the new year.

First Quarter

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball gets off to a great start. Hannah Laub bounce passes to Amari Banks who knocks down the three in the corner to put them up 6-3.

Laub has it near the free-throw line extended and she’s able to get past Tia Poulakidas to bank it in while falling away.

The Wildcats fight back, though. Kylee Norkus with the crossover, she drives, and finishes at the rim off the glass to put her squad up one.

Final possession of the first, Caitlin Washington kicks it out to Maia Clifford who drills the wide-open three to beat the buzzer. They take a four-point lead into the second.

Second Quarter

Taylor Curry had a big night for the Warriors as she went to the rim at will. She can’t convert initially, but grabs her own miss and puts it back in over the taller Poulakidas.

On the other side, Washington was Neuqua’s go-to option offensively. She hesitates and puts it home over two defenders.

Then, Washington makes a nice pass out to Kylee Norkus who swings to Zoe Navarro for the triple. Great ball movement by the blue and gold who lead 33-31 at halftime.

Third Quarter

To the third quarter where both teams trade 3-point plays the hard way. Washington fights one up and gets the bounce for the and one.

Off the rebound, Lauren Threat knocks it away. Taylor Curry comes up with the steal and scores with the offhand plus the foul.

On the very next play, WV forces another turnover with Devin Lynch who leads the team in steals. She finds Curry again for the hoop and harm and she can’t help but smile after that one.

Back and forth, both teams trading buckets and you get the idea. Count that one for Washington and send her to the line again. It’s 47 all at the end of three.

Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter, Norkus looks inside to Shannon Gillespie who converts on the layup. Still tied at 51.

Less than two minutes to go with Neuqua down two. Washington gets a good screen from Maia Clifford that helps her get to the cup to put her team back on top.

Next possession and off the pick and roll, Curry dishes to Lauren Threat and she scores to retake the lead. What a game.

Warriors get the last shot in a tie game. Curry spins into the lane, puts it up while falling down, and it’s good at the buzzer to win the game for Waubonsie 64-62. Truly an epic rivalry game.

