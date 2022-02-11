Girls Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 02.08.22

Naperville North girls basketball takes on Waubonsie Valley on senior night where the Huskies crush the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night here at Naperville North girls basketball as the Huskies take on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. North looks to stay undefeated in conference play while Waubonsie looks to finish the regular season with a win.

First Quarter

Taylor Curry gets this one started with a three from the top of the arc off the feed from Devin Lynch.

Hannah Laub hits this three and gets the Warriors rolling early up 6-2.

Sarah Crossett grabs the rebound, drives through the lane, and gets it to fall.

Curry takes the ball away from Layla Henderson and races down the court for the layup. The Warriors are ahead 17-15 going into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

Abby Drendel starts the second quarter off with this triple and the Huskies take an 18-17 lead.

Lauren Threat gets the bucket and the foul to bring the Warriors within five.

Peyton Fenner knocks away this pass for the steal and finds Mackenzie Hare on the fast break. The Huskies are up 36-27 going into the half.

Third Quarter

Crossett gets the first points of the half with this jumper over Meredith Martens, extending North’s lead to 38-27.

Hannah Laub finds an open Amari Banks who lays it in for two.

Hare drains the three from the corner and the Huskies are up 47-31.

Fenner puts in the layup and North goes up 53-33 to end the third.

Fourth Quarter

Hare hits this three as she is falling down and she finishes the game with 22 points.

Amari Banks drills this deep three, but it’s too little too late as the Warriors fall to the Huskies 68-44.

