Girls Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 12.02.2021

Naperville Central girls basketball plays host to Waubonsie Valley in a DVC matchup where the Redhawks hold off the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Waubonsie Valley Warriors travel to Naperville Central High School for this DVC girls basketball matchup. The Redhawks are coming in with a 3-3 record and the Warriors are 5-1 in the first DVC clash for both teams.

First Quarter

We begin this game with a basket from Naperville Central senior Haley Hayes. This would be the first of many for her in this game.

Waubonsie Valley’s Taylor Curry hits this three to make it 4-3 Redhawks.

Megan Norkett comes up with this steal and layup forcing the Warriors to call an early timeout. Central leads it 8-3 after two minutes of play.

Outstanding passing here from the Redhawks. Aditi Parsad sends it ahead to Ella McDonald who then lobs it to Ella Burke and she finds Hayes for the bucket.

Second Quarter

Waubonsie’s Devin Lynch steps into the passing lane and scores the easy two. The Warriors trail by eight with 5:30 left in the second quarter.

Amari Banks hits this corner triple, but her squad’s deficit has extended to double digits.

Check out these back-to-back plays from McDonald. She drives to the rim for the nice finish and on the very next play, she hits this open trey to extend the lead to 37-21.

At the end of two quarters, Naperville Central leads it 40-24 and Haley Hayes already has 17 points.

Third Quarter

However, Banks starts Waubonsie Valley’s huge comeback in the third with this three.

And they kept falling for the green and gold. Taylor Curry hits two straight threes forcing Central to call timeout. She hit six three pointers in the game and ended with 25 points. They held the Redhawks to only four points in the third quarter making it a close one 44-38 going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

A couple free throws and this 3-pointer from Banks brings the Warriors within three with 6:50 left to play.

Megan Norkett throws a nice pass up the floor to Trinity Strang and she finds Hayes at the basket. They extend their lead to 51-42.

Here’s Hayes again as she scores to make it 30 points, a new career high for the senior. The Redhawks lead by 11 with less than four minutes to go.

Aditi Prasad closes this one out with some big free throws and Central is able to hold off the Warriors despite the rally to win it 63-55.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!