Girls Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Metea Valley 12.09.2021

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball face off against Metea Valley in a DVC clash where the Warriors come away with the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got early season action at Metea Valley as the Mustangs welcome the Waubonsie Valley girls basketball to their home court. Last year, these two squads split a pair of tightly contested games.

First Quarter

The Mustangs start hot with Raina Penttila connecting from long range early. Metea up 5-2.

Second Quarter

Late in the second quarter, Taylor Curry feeds Meredith Martens in the post and she nails the turnaround shot.

A few minutes later, Curry attacks off the dribble and slides past the defense for the layup. WV up six.

With time winding down in the first half, Penttila crosses up Curry and finds Caitlin Clish at the rim for the easy two. They trail 27-20 heading into the break.

Third Quarter

Early in the second half, Pentilla continues her hot streak with this three from the corner, which narrows the lead to three.

Moments later, Khaliah Reid blows by her defender and finishes the layup to give Metea their first lead since the first quarter.

Under a minute to go in the third, Hannah Laub takes the ball from end to end and gets the hoop plus the foul. She converts the free throw and the Warriors reclaim the lead.

Fourth Quarter

On to the fourth quarter, Laub crosses half court and finds Curry on the wing. She hits the triple to extend their lead to six.

After making a defensive stop, Curry kicks it out to Laub for the three-ball that takes a few bounces before dropping in. Waubonsie up 46-37.

With three minutes left, Khaliah Reid finds Penttila behind the arc and she gets it to go. It’s a seven-point game.

Two minutes left, Laub gives it right back to Amari Banks who connects on the three-pointer to put the Warriors up 10. They hang on to the lead and come away with a 63-53 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!