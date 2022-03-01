Girls Basketball Super Sectional Whitney Young vs Benet Academy 02.28.22

It’s not everyday you see Mayor Lightfoot outside the office enjoying some sports. Well she picked a good one on hand as we’re in for the Mother MaCauley Super Sectionals. Benet Academy makes its fifth appearance since 2015 and is hoping to punch their ticket to State. The opponent in the ring is the champion of the Chicago Public League Whitney Young Dolphins. A team that comes in looking to take down another one seeded foe after getting rid of Lyons Township in the LT sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Low scoring early on but when Lenee Beaumont is on the court good things will happen. She’s in the corner and quickly knocks in the three give the Wings a 5-4.

Dolphins lead 8-5 but Benet keeps the pace. Emilia Sularski finds number four and gets the shot to go to beat the buzzer. 8-7 Whitney Young after one.

Second Quarter

Redwings hold an 12-11 lead but the fins want it back. Skylar Jones assists to Olivia Vick and quickly nails the triple to make the score 14-12.

Vick was all over the court tonight. She takes another three ball and banks it in to tie the game up at 17 going into halftime.

Third Quarter

The wings continue their aggressiveness in the third quarter as Margaret Temple finds Samantha Trimberger down low and wins the easy one on one battle. The bucket gives her team a 23-22 lead.

Emilia Sularksi looks to get in on the scoring but a pack of Dolphins snag the ball out her hands. Then after a few passes it’s Tanila Marshall getting the hoop and the harm. Free throw makes it 28-24.

Does BA have a response? The answer comes from Maia Downes who swipes that ball out of Sularski’s hands and throws to Skylar Jones who stumbles on her way to the net but still puts in the deuce. 32-26 Whitney Young their largest lead of the game.

Fourth Quarter

However Lenee Beaumont is still on the court and is still hitting shots. Margaret Temple finds the junior who pulls up for three and hits the trifecta to tie things up at 32.

Now it’s 37-34 Dolphins so let’s switch it up shall we? Beaumont to Temple, three pointer, book it. We’re tied again this time at 37.

Can Whitney Young respond to the swing? Downes looks for Jones and the ball bounces of her hand and goes out of bounds it’s redwing ball.

Still tied at 37 as Temple finds Morgan Demos in the paint who doesn’t score but is fouled. She hits both shots and Benet takes a a 39-37 with under three to play.

Still tied at 37 as Temple finds Morgan Demos in the paint who doesn't score but is fouled. She hits both shots and Benet takes a a 39-37 with under three to play.

Momentum stays on the Wings side from their as BA makes the plays they need to down and the Benet Academy Redwings are heading back to the State series after a 44-37 win over the Dolphins they will face Stevenson on Friday in the State semifinals.