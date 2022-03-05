Girls Basketball State Semifinals Benet Academy vs Stevenson 03.04.22

Redbird arena on the campus of Illinois state university is the site of the 2022 girls basketball state series. This 4A semi final matchup features Benet Academy and Stevenson a battle of two teams making their fourth state appearance and are on a similar trend. Redwings won back to back state titles in 2015 and 16 and took home a fourth place spot in 2019. For the Patriots, back-to-back champs in 1995 and 96 but fell in the quarterfinals to New Trier in 2001 back when the IHSA only had two classes. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Redwings are wasting no time in the early going. Moran Demos fakes out her defenders by assisting to Samantha Trimberger who scores off the glass. 5-2 Benet.

Second Quarter

Both teams make the best of a low scoring affair. Ava Bardic chases the lose ball and finds leading scorer Simone Sawyer who puts it with a bounce. The Player of the year in the North Suburban Conference gives her team a 10-9 lead.

You might wanna keep the ball away from Bardic. She bats away another pass but wants to score this time. Emory Klatt finds number fourteen and this filthy lay in by the senior helps caps off a quick 4-0 run to end the half. 14-11 Patriots at the break.

Third Quarter

Momentum stays on Stevenson’s side as we hit the third quarter. Kate Arne gets double-teamed but that’s no problem as long she’s scoring through traffic. Four more points makes it 18-11 Green and Gold.

Don’t count out Benet just yet. Patriots leave Emilia Sularski all alone down low and scores to cut the deficit to 21-15.

Third quarter winding down but the Pats want a securable score. Bardic can’t get the deuce to fall but here’s Emory Klatt scoring the put back. 25-15 Stevenson their largest lead of the contest.

Fourth Quarter

Quiet game for Lenee Beaumont but finds her bright spots as she gets this and one shot to plunge. The free throw makes it 25-18.

It’s now a three-point game and the Wings finally turn it on. Beaumont lobs to Morgan Demos and the senior connects for the bucket. Nine straight points for BA makes the Stevenson lead 25-24.

However, in a crucial moment Beaumont and Demos both pick up five fouls and that ends their outing.

So who do the wings turn to next? Tioluwani Okubanjo is a safe option getting the much needed shot to keep the BA alive down 32-28.

Although the Patriots seal the deal at the line and are heading back to finals where they’ll face Barrington. Benet Academy gets Bolingbrook in the third place game.