Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals Downers Grove North vs Naperville 02.22.22

At this point of the postseason, you can consider it a to do list for Naperville North. First thing marked off is capturing a second consecutive regional title. Next order of business is to win a sectional semi final something the Huskies haven't done since 2001. Last but not least, beat Downers Groves North. A team that the Blue and Orange beat by twenty seven points back in January.

First Quarter

Both teams struggled to score early on but Husky Sarah Crossett makes the best of it by getting the hoop and the harm right away to give her squad a 5-0 lead.

Time for Crossett to step up on defense. She’s known for taking everyone’s food but tonight she taking basketballs. The six foot senior races her way to the basket and extends the North lead to 11-0, which is your score after one.

Second Quarter

The Trojans finally get off the hump after their sloppy beginning. Here’s Ryan Wendt in a one on one with Peyton Fenner and gets her shot to go in with a hand in her face. DGN stills trails by a big margin 17-5.

Huskies finally get the wheels rolling on offense. Mackenzie Hare gets the pass and quickly knocks down the three. It’s a 20-5 lead for the Blue and Orange.

Just before the break someone forgot about Layla Henderson as the Trojans defense bites the apple with that bucket. 25-7 Naperville North and that is your halftime score.

Third Quarter

DGN flips the script starting with this three point shot from Katelyn Gross. Black and Purple start off on an 8-2 run and that forces Erin Colletti to call a timeout.

That timeout was needed because Layla Henderson steals the bounce pass and finds an open Abby Drendel for the easy bucket just like they drew it up. Huskies increase the lead to 33-19.

However the third quarter belonged to the Trojans. Kaitlyn Parker gets the board and finds Ryan Wendt who hits the triple to cap off a 20-8 run.

Fourth Quarter

DGN is inching a bit closer. It’s Katelyn Gross again getting tough one handed lay in to fall and suddenly we have a four point game. Ten straight points for the Trojans makes the deficit 33-29.

However the Huskies made the play they needed to down the stretch. Henderson finds an open Crossett who scores with ease. Fifteen points for the senior and that helps Naperville North seal the deal. Up next is Benet Academy in the sectional finals.