Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal Waubonsie Valley vs Benet Academy 02.22.22

Benet Academy girls basketball takes on Waubonsie Valley in the sectional semifinal where the Redwings defeat the Warriors.

We got the sectional semifinal between Waubonsie Valley and Benet Academy girls basketball. The winner secures a spot in the sectional final.

First Quarter

We pick things up early in the first and Waubonsie looks to get off to a hot start. Hannah Laub splashes home a three to put them up 5-4.

It was a back and forth game to start. Morgan Demos finds room down low for the layup and Benet takes a one-point lead.

However, Waubonsie responds with Meredith Martens finding herself open on the wing for three and she hits it.

The Redwings would turn to their three-point shooting to come back in this one. Margaret Temple comes off the screen and drains the open three. They trail by one.

Second Quarter

Just seconds before the half, Benet has the last shot. Maggie Sularski finds Lenee Beaumont on the wing and she gets it to go just before the buzzer sounds.

Third Quarter

Third quarter, Waubonsie needs to find a rhythm. Hannah Laub drives and kicks to Amari Banks for the triple. They trail by seven.

Whenever Benet needs to regain control, Beaumont is the answer as she knocks down the three. Her team leads 48-36.

Fourth Quarter

Into the fourth and the Redwings look to close it out. Beaumont drives to find Morgan Demos who makes the extra pass to Temple for the trey. Benet wins 63-46 and will face Naperville North in the sectional final.

