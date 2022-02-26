Girls Basketball Sectional Final Naperville North vs. Benet Academy 02.24.22

Benet Academy girls basketball goes up against Naperville North in the sectional final where the Redwings win their fifth title since 2015. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the sectional final at East Aurora High School with two of the elite teams in the state in Naperville North and Benet Academy girls basketball competing for the plaque.

First Quarter

The Huskies strike first as Layla Henderson steps in the passing lane for the steal and she gets past everyone for the left-handed layup at the other end.

Lenee Beaumont drives baseline through the North defense and kicks it out to Maggie Sularski who drills the three to make it 5-2 Redwings.

A great hustle play by Sarah Crossett who knocks away the pass and saves it inbounds to Peyton Fenner who throws it up ahead to Henderson. She wants to slow it down, but she sees Mackenzie Hare. The three is short, but Abby Drendel catches and flips it in. What a sequence.

The matchup between Morgan Demos and Sarah Crossett was key in this championship game. Demos wins the battle on this play as she converts the and one. Benet leads 15-14.

Over a minute later, it’s the Navy commit again taking the pass from Margaret Temple for another bucket plus the foul. They lead by three to end the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Moving to the second, Temple gives it up to Olympia Kokkines who has the taller Abby Homan on her and she takes advantage with a great crossover and the finish.

Samantha Trimberger passes out of the post to Emilia Sularski. She steps back for the triple and it’s nothing but net. 20-14 Benet.

Lenee Beaumont gets it down low to Morgan Demos, but gives it right back to the junior and she splashes the three. She had 14 points in this one and her squad takes a 33-19 lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Despite the Redwings’ big first half, the Huskies go on a rally in the third. Sarah Crossett was a big part of it as she grabs the offensive board and scores through Morgan Demos for the hoop and the harm.

North moves the ball around the perimeter as the Benet defense scrambles. Peyton Fenner finds Abby Drendel open and she buries the trey. The lead is down to seven.

The blue and orange continue to chip away. So much attention on Mackenzie Hare driving to the paint that it leaves Crossett open and the Tufts commit knocks down a three. She put up 13 and the lead shrinks from 16 to just three.

Although, the Redwings respond to the comeback with a much-needed 3-pointer from Margaret Temple. They lead 45-36 heading into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Morgan Demos was an absolute force in the paint in this game. She had 18 points and 12 rebounds as well as this rejection on Mackenzie Hare.

But the girl they call “Cheese” would find the net this time around. She hits this triple while falling down. It’s not her best shooting performance, but she still puts up 14 points.

We skip ahead to the final seconds. North down five and they need a bucket. They get one from Peyton Fenner who steps up and rattles in a big three to cut the deficit to two with nine seconds left.

The lead is three now as the Huskies intentionally foul Maggie Sularski with 0.9 seconds left as the Benet fans are ready to celebrate. She misses the first, but she still has another attempt. She steps up and rattles home the second. North inbounds it, but it doesn’t matter. For the fifth time since 2015, the Benet Academy Redwings win the sectional championship and what a battle it was. Next up, the supersectional against Whitney Young.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!