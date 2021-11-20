Girls Basketball Rockford Auburn vs. Benet Academy 11.19.21

Benet Academy girls basketball faces Rockford Auburn where the Redwings dominate the Lady Knights. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The opening week of the girls basketball season rolls on as the Benet Academy Redwings play their first home game of the year against the Rockford Auburn Lady Knights. The game is a part of the eight team Naperville Central Tip Off Tournament. Everyone in a happy and festive mood as holiday tournaments are back in the fold this season.

1st Quarter

The first possession of the game is actually a microcosm of how the rest of the night would go. The Redwings grabbing multiple offensive rebounds before senior Olympia Kokkines buries an open three pointer on the left wing. 3-0 Benet to start.

Good defense for BA in this one, Morgan Demos blocks the shot of Brooklyn Gray, Sam Trimberger runs the break and hits Demos for the layup with a nice bounce pass. Redwings jump out to a 13-0 lead.

The Lady Knights get on the board as Brooklyn Gray follows her own miss and gets the layup to go. Rockford Auburn trailing 15-7.

More strong D from Benet as Trimberger gets in the passing lane and takes it the other way for two. Redwings back up double digits.

Plenty of Benet players in the scoring column early as sophomore Magdalena Sularski gets the runner in the lane to fall.

2nd Quarter

Now we go into the Lenee Beaumont highlight reel portion of the game. Emma Webb ahead to the junior who gets the tough layup to go with plenty of contact.

After a Benet steal, Beaumont driving again and finishes another layup after a beautiful spin.

Under a minute later, Beaumont again attacks the paint and finishes strong for a third time. An impressive display from the Redwing guard.

And for good measure, Beaumont shows off the range by sinking the three pointer with three seconds to go in the first half. 21 points in the game for Beaumont as Benet leads 45-14 at the break.

3rd Quarter

Benet continues to dominate in the second half. Margaret Temple finds Tioluwani Okubanjo who banks a shot home as the Redwing lead approaches 30 points.

Rockford Auburn still playing hard as Aniyah Bell buries this pull up three pointer. The Lady Knights with a little run going.

Junior Sam Trimberger with a nice game as she gets this shot in the lane to drop. 12 points on the night as Benet extends the lead.

Morgan Demos with a double double, 14 points in the game after another offensive board. Great start to the year for the senior.

Good ball movement for Benet to put the game away, Kelly Getz and Okubanjo with a give and go, which leads to Maddie McAndrew sinking her second three pointer of the night. Redwings roll over Rockford to start the tip off tournament 69-33.

