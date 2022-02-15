Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals Metea Valley vs Naperville North 02.14.22

Fans and players are ready for the return of the Girls Basketball postseason as we begin with the West Aurora Regionals. Metea Valley and Naperville North meet up for a third time this season as the Huskies come in winners of both contests. The survivor of this game gets West Aurora in the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Huskies are off and running early. Abby Drendel dribbles but then finds Sarah Crossett who scores with the foul. The extra shot makes it 11-4 dogs.

Metea is looking to keep pace. Lucy Burk gets the wide open pass on the wing and nails the much needed three to make the deficit 12-7 North.

Blue and Orange get aggressive on defense as Mackenzie Hare steals the ball that finds Abby Drendel. She gives the ball back to Hare and say cheese as the senior nails the trifecta. 20-11 Huskies after one.

Second Quarter

Hare has the ball again but passes to Crossett who stares down Jamie Nosek, shoots the three and it’s good. Ten points for Crossett.

More ball movement from the dogs. This time Abby Homan is below the paint for the easy lay in. It’s a 36-15 Husky lead.

Just before break North continues to hit the gas. Hare steals another pass and takes it herself for the bucket. 44-17 Blue and Orange heading into intermission.

Third Quarter

Mustangs start the second half on a positive note. Jamie Nosek gets the miss three pointer and after getting her own board she gets the put back to go in.

However tonight was all business for Naperville North. Abby Drendel gets the ball in the corner and yup it’s another three for the Huskies.

Layla Henderson ends the night getting her own steal and score. Another dominating performance helps Naperville North get by the Mustangs and will face West Aurora in the regional title game.