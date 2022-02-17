Girls Basketball Regional Semifinal Plainfield East vs Neuqua Valley 02.15.22

Neuqua Valley girls basketball takes on Plainfield East in the regional semifinal where the Bengals upset the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The regular season is over and now Neuqua Valley girls basketball takes on Plainfield East in a regional semifinal matchup. The Wildcats took down the Bengals in their previous matchup back in December.

First Quarter

Early on, the Bengals force a turnover. Taylor French is unable to convert the layup, but Jocelyn Trotter is there for the putback plus the foul. Her free throw makes it a 9-2 lead.

A minute later, Kylee Norkus can’t convert on the three and Plainfield East quickly turns the miss into an open layup for French. They’re up 13-2.

Looking to swing some momentum their way, Maia Clifford finds Alison Hoffmann for a corner jump shot.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, the Wildcats are beginning to find a rhythm. Clifford hits her second three of the game to get within five points of the Bengals.

On the other end, Nia Wilkerson takes the inbound and gives it right back to Jocelyn Trotter for the easy two. Plainfield East leads 34-27 at the half.

Third Quarter

Bengals carry their strong play into the second half. Wilkerson threads a bounce pass to Sofia Munir for a layup to go up by 13.

Two minutes to go in the third, Zoe Navarro pressures from behind and Kylee Norkus steps in to take it all the way to the other end for a layup.

Neuqua disrupting again on defense this time Betsy George shovels it to Norkus who finds Navarro up court for the bucket. Wildcats trim the lead to 42-35 and the bench has something to cheer about.

With time dwindling in the quarter, the Bengals wrestle the ball away and find Wilkerson for a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 14.

Fourth Quarter

Plainfield East kept its foot on the gas pedal in the fourth. It’s Wilkerson again adding another two of her 23 points as her team cruises to a 60-46 upset win over Neuqua Valley.

